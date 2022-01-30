Erik Spoelstra explains why Gabe Vincent has been able to break through for the Miami Heat

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra has become known for his ability to get the most out of his players.

Add Gabe Vincent to that list of players. The 25-year-old guard is having the best season of his young career, averaging 9.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He is also making 1.9 3-pointers per contest.

During his collegiate years and the earlier parts of his professional basketball career, Vincent was known as a scorer. But this season, he has also shown the ability to be a playmaking and defensive combo guard.

Spoelstra credited developmental assistant coach Eric Glass, who coached Vincent in the G League, for selling him on Vincent’s potential. Still, Spoelstra praised Vincent for being the “right kind of student.”

“It also takes the right kind of student,” Spoelstra said. “Gabe was very willing to get uncomfortable and going through that process of getting out of what he knew.”

The 51-year-old also spoke glowingly of Vincent’s attitude, which has helped him step in the right direction this campaign.

“And then when you’re pressed to get playing time, all of us are the same, we go back to our instincts,” continued Spoelstra. “[Vincent] fought a lot of that and just worked through that process.”

Miami has had to deal with a lot of injuries this season. Fortunately, several players have stepped up in the absences of their teammates. This has helped the team get to 32-18 in the standings, which is currently good enough for first place in the Eastern Conference.

Vincent is among those who have taken advantage of increased playing time. He played a key role in the Heat’s tough triple-overtime loss to the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. He was on the court for 45 minutes and recorded 17 points, knocking down five 3-pointers.

Miami will look to bounce back when it faces the Boston Celtics next in what will be the first game of a six-game road trip.