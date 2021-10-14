Erik Spoelstra confused by people’s obsession with Bam Adebayo adding a 3-point shot

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra recently spoke about rising star Bam Adebayo.

When the topic of 3-point shooting came up, Spoelstra said that he doesn’t understand why “everybody is so obsessed” with the idea of Adebayo adding a consistent 3-point shot to his arsenal.

“I don’t know why everybody is so obsessed about that,” Spoelstra said. “The guy is improving in every aspect. I watch him in his workouts. He can make the corner three as good as basically any of our bigs. But he has the ball in different areas.”

Spoelstra spoke about some of the other things that are more important than Adebayo’s 3-point shooting.

“More importantly is his assertiveness and his ability to attack different gaps and be able to make mid-range and long-range shots with great accuracy now,” Spoelstra said.

Many NBA fans certainly do have an obsession with the 3-point shot. As the game has evolved, the 3-point shot has become increasingly glorified.

Adebayo has never really been a threat from beyond the arc throughout the early stages of his career. He rarely shoots 3-pointers, and when he does, they fall at a career clip of just 15.9 percent.

Regardless, the big man is a very productive player. Many folks are expecting him to have a great 2021-22 campaign after he averaged 18.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game last season.

Adebayo hasn’t attempted a single 3-point shot in the preseason, but it’ll be interesting to see if he tries to work on that element of his game throughout the regular season.