Dwyane Wade’s thrilled message regarding Klay Thompson’s upcoming return

Even though he is retired from playing, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade is still very in tune with what’s going on around the NBA.

He recently expressed excitement about the return of Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson.

Good Morning!!!! Today is Klay Day! Welcome back @KlayThompson — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 9, 2022

Thompson has not played in an NBA game since 2019. He missed all of the 2019-20 season with a torn ACL.

Then while he was preparing for a comeback for the 2020-21 season, he sustained another injury, tearing his right Achilles. Because of the latest injury, the five-time All-Star had to sit out the entire 2020-21 season and the start of this season.

Thompson will make his anticipated return on Sunday when Golden State faces the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Like Wade, Warriors fans are certainly thrilled to see Thompson take the court once more. After all, even without Thompson, the Warriors have been one of the strongest teams in the league this season. The addition of a great two-way player will only improve the team’s chances of making it back to the NBA Finals.

Similarly, the Heat are also awaiting the comeback of one of their best players in order to boost their title run. Star big man Bam Adebayo has missed the team’s last 19 games.

Even with Adebayo and several other players missing a significant number of games, the Heat have held down the fort admirably. Miami is currently 25-15 on the season.