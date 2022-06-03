Dwyane Wade’s proud reaction to LeBron James’ historic classification as a billionaire

Former Miami Heat superstar LeBron James has become a legend not just on the court, but off the court as well.

His many business interests have led to Forbes magazine estimating that his net worth has now reached $1 billion.

James’ former teammate Dwyane Wade gave him some love on social media for reaching the monumental milestone.

Everyone knows James’ basketball accomplishments, and a good chunk of them came with the Heat. In four seasons with them, he led them to the NBA Finals each year, winning back-to-back championships.

But what he has accomplished as an entrepreneur has made his overall life story even more impressive.

James grew up in a low-income household, and along the way, he became friends with Rich Paul, with whom he developed a business relationship.

Paul paid his dues over the years, and the two men have gone from rags to riches.

Many of America’s richest people were born with some type of financial means, so the fact that James is now reportedly a billionaire is even more remarkable given that he wasn’t born with much.

After James left South Florida, some thought the Heat would drop out of sight, but Wade was able to keep them at least somewhat relevant for the next few years.

Right after Wade retired in 2019, Jimmy Butler came to Miami, and the Heat instantly became an elite team again.

In his first season with the team, it reached the NBA Finals and ironically faced James’ team, the Los Angeles Lakers.