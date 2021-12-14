Dwyane Wade’s offended reaction to ESPN boasting Luka Doncic recreating his epic moment with LeBron James

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was not a fan of ESPN’s decision to compare a Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis highlight to one of his own.

Doncic and Porzingis had a photo that was similar to the iconic image of LeBron James and Wade following a Wade pass to James for a dunk against the Milwaukee Bucks.

December 6, 2010: AP photographer Morry Gash (@morryg) snaps famous photo of LeBron James finishing a dunk after no-look pass from Dwyane Wade during an 88-78 Heat win over the Bucks in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/VfKmTgxfag — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) December 6, 2021

ESPN compared the famous image with a similar photo of Doncic and Porzingis, but Wade was not a fan of the comparison.

While the two images do have a resemblance, the Wade-James connection was one of the best in the NBA during their time with the Heat.

The two superstars, along with Chris Bosh, played in four straight NBA Finals and won two NBA titles. There are many highlights to cherish from their time together, but the image of Wade and James is certainly one of the most memorable.

Doncic and Porzingis are trying to make their own dynasty as a duo, but it is going to take several NBA Finals runs for them to ever be in the same conversation.

Wade is arguably the greatest player in Heat history, as he led the team to three NBA titles and was named NBA Finals MVP in the 2005-06 season.

After a brief stint away from the team during the 2016-17 season and part of the 2017-18 season, Wade returned to Miami to finish his career.

He made the All-Star team in his final season with the Heat and finished his storied career with averages of 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.