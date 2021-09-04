Dwyane Wade’s knightly response to the battle between Drake and Kanye West

The battle between rappers Kanye West and Drake continued early Friday morning when Drake officially dropped his album “Certified Lover Boy.”

The album was released after West dropped his latest project “Donda” on Aug. 29.

The two rappers have been feuding for some time now, but Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade is taking a middle ground in the feud.

Wade showed love to both artists by thanking them for releasing their two projects to the world.

Both Donda & CLB is 🔥 They’re two of the greatest artist to ever live. Thank you both for these back to back drops 🙏🏾 🎵🖤 @Drake @kanyewest — DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 3, 2021

More fans should take Wade’s stance and just appreciate the two rappers as two of the greatest to ever do it, but there undoubtedly will be people watching to see which artist receives more accolades for his work.

Wade, a three-time champion, is arguably the greatest player in Heat history. A 13-time All-Star during his playing career, Wade averaged 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.