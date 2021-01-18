Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade’s use of social media is well-documented, but an Instagram photo of a strategically naked Wade celebrating his 39th birthday was enough to make his own children cringe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade)

Both Zaire and Zaya Wade expressed their displeasure of the photo of Dwyane Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, apparently celebrating Dwyane Wade’s birthday in an intimate fashion.

Dwyane Wade has always been open about how important his children are to him, which may lead some to wonder why he chose to post such a provocative photo of himself that his children could see.

Choosing to present himself in such extravagant fashion is a unique choice for Dwyane Wade, with at least one NBA player, Bradley Beal, getting a chuckle out of the decision.

In the end, Dwyane Wade didn’t violate any laws or social media rules and was together with his wife at the time the photo was taken. Given this decision, the anticipation for what photo will be posted next year for Dwyane Wade’s milestone 40th birthday has likely been heightened.