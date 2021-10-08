Dwyane Wade’s hilarious reaction to former Miami Heat teammates Michael Beasley and Mario Chalmers playing in Puerto Rico

It appears that Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade got wind of former teammates Michael Beasley and Mario Chalmers’ new basketball ventures in a Puerto Rican basketball league.

While Beasley and Chalmers are on different teams in the Baloncesto Superior Nacional, they couldn’t help but get Wade to throw some jokes at them.

Beasley and Chalmers are competing on different clubs in Puerto Rico.

Both players got their start in the NBA at the same time on the Miami Heat. Beasley was the No. 2 pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, while Chalmers was the No. 34 selection in the same draft.

They shared plenty of moments together, including getting fined by the NBA for violations at the Rookie Transition Program prior to the start of their rookie seasons.

Wade, Beasley and Chalmers all played together from 2008 to 2010. The trio got knocked out in the first round in back-to-back seasons. Beasley got shipped out of Miami in the summer of 2010 as superstars LeBron James and Chris Bosh arrived to the Heat.

Beasley, 32, last played in the league during the 2018-19 campaign for the Los Angeles Lakers. He holds career averages of 12.4 points and 4.7 boards per game.