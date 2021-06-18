Dwyane Wade’s high-road response to hater of his new show ‘The Cube’

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade recently threw some shade at a Twitter troll who dissed his television show “The Cube.”

Nah you’re not but you’re writing about it so we thank you #BeatTheCube https://t.co/jn4XZQk1u1 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 18, 2021

“The Cube” is a game show in which contestants must complete high-pressure challenges and tasks in order to win cash prizes.

The Twitter troll implied that fans likely aren’t watching his show while the NBA playoffs are on, but Wade was unfazed by the comment.

The show is Wade’s most recent endeavor in his post-basketball career. While the show appears to be doing well, it’s hard to imagine that it will ever top his NBA legacy.

Wade is a three-time NBA champion who will be selected to the Hall of Fame in the near future. He finished his career averaging 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

The 13-time All-Star was an absurdly efficient shooter for a guard. He shot the ball at a career 48.0 percent clip from the field, although he was never much of a three-point shooter.