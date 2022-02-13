- Dwyane Wade’s full of life reaction to LeBron James eclipsing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA points record
Dwyane Wade’s full of life reaction to LeBron James eclipsing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA points record
- Updated: February 13, 2022
LeBron James broke another NBA record on Saturday after passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most combined points in the regular season and playoffs.
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade took to social media to express his excitement for his friend and former teammate making history yet again.
Nothing surprises me at this point but damn this is cool my brother!! All Time tho 😂 Man you’re a passer https://t.co/pdfcp2hoFs
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 13, 2022
The Los Angeles Lakers faced the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, and James scored 26 points, which gave him a total of 44,157 points for his career. Abdul-Jabbar formerly held the record with 44,149 points.
Abdul-Jabbar still leads the list of most career points in the regular season with 38,387. However, James is also closing in on that record with 36,526 points.
James is playing in his 19th season. He played four of those seasons in Miami, forming a Big 3 with Wade and Chris Bosh. The trio helped the franchise win titles in 2012 and 2013.
The four-time MVP left town in 2014 and made his way back to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team that drafted him in 2003. Miami didn’t make the finals again until 2020, when it went up against James and the Lakers. The Heat wound up losing that series in six games.
This season, the Heat have a great chance at making another title run. The team is currently leading the Eastern Conference with a 37-20 record.
Miami is currently on a five-game win streak, and it will certainly look to extend that when it faces the Dallas Mavericks at home on Tuesday. The Heat will then go up against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday before heading to the All-Star break.
