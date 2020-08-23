Luka Doncic lifted the Dallas Mavericks over the Los Angeles Clippers with an epic game-winning shot on Sunday afternoon, and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade took notice.

Doncic was a monster all game and shone in the overtime thriller.

He capped off the game with a deep 3-pointer that gave his side the win, 135-133.

Wade, who certainly hit a number of game-winning shots in his storied NBA career swiftly took to social media to express his amazement.

W O W‼️‼️‼️‼️ Luka we are not worthy!!! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 23, 2020

Doncic finished the game with an eye-popping 43 points, 17 rebounds, 13 assists and two steals.

It’s his second game in the series where he’s scored more than 40 points. It is also his second triple-double in the series.

With the win, the Mavs are now all tied up with the No. 2-seeded Clippers, 2-2.

While the Clippers entered the postseason as one of the major title favorites, it is now unclear if they will be able to get past the first round due to Doncic’s undeniable brilliance.

Wade will surely be watching closely as Doncic continues to make his mark in the NBA bubble.