Dwyane Wade’s epic display of respect for rising star Ja Morant

- Updated: February 22, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is one of the NBA’s best young players. He’s having a breakout season in the 2021-22 campaign, as he was named an All-Star for the first time in his young career.
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade recently showed some massive respect for the young star. He posted a message on social media that left many fans believing that the three-time NBA champ expects to see Morant in 25 years when the league celebrates its 100th anniversary.
See you 25 🤝 12 https://t.co/tXW3bgnRQJ
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 22, 2022
During halftime of the All-Star Game on Sunday night, the NBA honored the legendary group of players named to its 75th Anniversary Team. For its 50th anniversary, the league compiled a list of its 50 greatest players ever. Therefore, it stands to reason that the NBA will compile a new list when it reaches its 100th year of existence.
If Morant keeps up his current level of play, he definitely has a solid shot at making that list. So far this season, he’s averaging 26.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game while leading the Grizzlies to a fantastic 41-19 record. Memphis currently sits in third place in the Western Conference and looks like a legitimate contender.
As for Wade, he last played in the NBA during the 2018-19 season. He played the majority of his career for the Heat, averaging 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He was named an All-Star 13 times and won three NBA titles. Morant would surely love to have the type of career that Wade did.
The Grizzlies and Heat have already faced off against each other two times this season, and there are currently no more scheduled matchups between the two teams.
Given how the season has played out for both squads, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the teams facing off in this year’s NBA Finals.
