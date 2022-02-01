Dwyane Wade’s emphatic summation of Tom Brady following his retirement announcement

Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady is calling it a career.

The superstar took to Instagram on Tuesday and made his decision public, marking the end of an iconic era in the NFL.

Many athletes around the sports world have taken time to congratulate Brady on an outstanding career, and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade is one of those people. He posted a story on Instagram honoring Brady.

Brady spent 22 seasons in the NFL and left a massive mark on the league. His first 20 seasons came with the New England Patriots, and his final two campaigns came with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady won six Super Bowl titles with New England and another with Tampa Bay. Along the way, he earned 15 Pro Bowl selections and three MVP awards in addition to tons of other accolades.

He went from the No. 199 pick in the 2000 NFL Draft to a football icon, which is a story that will likely be told for ages.

Brady and Wade are both legends in the state of Florida. While Brady brought one NFL title to Tampa, Wade brought three NBA championships to the city of Miami.

Wade, whose final game in the NBA came in the 2018-19 season, retired with 13 All-Star selections and a long list of other impressive accomplishments. In due time, he will find himself in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

As for Brady, it won’t be long before he finds himself in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He’s often regarded as the greatest player the NFL has ever seen, which is a take that Wade seems to agree with.