LeBron James isn’t the only basketball player in his family. His son Bronny is on a very exciting basketball trajectory himself, and he recently got the chance to play a game at Staples Center.

In the game, the younger James put together a fantastic showing for his school, as he went for 19 points and knocked down some deep triples.

Bronny was showin' off the NBA RANGE in the first half against his dad’s alma mater 👀🪣 pic.twitter.com/LApCUIoGgy — ESPN (@espn) December 5, 2021

After the game, the elder James was seen giving his son some props for his strong performance. Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade called it an “iconic moment.”

Time will tell if the younger James finds himself in the NBA one day. If he does, it’ll provide some outstanding storylines, especially if his father is still in the league at the time. Many fans would love to see the father and son play together.

While things seem to be going great for the younger James, the elder James is trying to dig his Los Angeles Lakers out of a hole. The squad is just 12-12 on the season, and L.A. hasn’t been able to get out of its own way so far.

When available, the elder James has been playing at a high level. He’s averaging 25.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest. He’s shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 33.7 percent from deep.

Unfortunately, he has only appeared in 12 games this season due to a variety of issues. For L.A., the hope is that the 17-time All-Star will be able to stay on the floor for the majority of the Lakers’ remaining games and help the team turn things around.