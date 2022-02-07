Dwyane Wade’s ecstatic reaction to Erik Spoelstra being named head coach for Team Durant in NBA All-Star Game

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra will enjoy a major honor during the upcoming All-Star Game.

Thanks to the major success that the Heat have enjoyed so far this season, Spoelstra will be one of two head coaches coaching in the game.

Spoelstra will be responsible for directing Kevin Durant’s team in the upcoming star-studded affair.

As a result of that honor, Heat legend Dwyane Wade, one of Spoelstra’s former star players, took to Twitter to celebrate the achievement.

Spoelstra coached Wade for much of his NBA career and was the Heat’s head coach for Wade’s second and third championships with the team.

The two seem to have enjoyed a wonderful relationship both on and off the court, and this message of celebration is a clear indication that the two remain close.

This season, Spoelstra has proven that he’s still one of the best coaches in the NBA. So far this season, the Heat have overcome a number of injury and health issues and currently sit atop the Eastern Conference with a record of 34-20.

Clearly, the Heat are going to be one of the teams to beat once the postseason rolls around.

Spoelstra won’t be alone when he heads to the upcoming All-Star Game. Heat star Jimmy Butler will join him in Cleveland and could end up being on the same team as him.

Butler is having one of the best seasons of his career and continues to prove that he deserves to be mentioned amongst the NBA’s elite. He’s averaging 21.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

While both Butler and Spoelstra will certainly enjoy the All-Star Game, they’re very much aligned when it comes to what they consider the ultimate goal for this season.

That goal is winning an NBA title and bringing another trophy to South Florida.