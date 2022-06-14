Dwyane Wade’s astounded reaction to high gas prices

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered his own brief take on the current price of gas.

Many reasons have been offered from all sides of the political spectrum for the steep increase in prices in a number of different areas. Consumers have been forced to dig deeper to pay for groceries, with gas prices having taken their own steep jump recently.

During his memorable NBA career, Wade earned millions while playing for the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers. That high level of income might ordinarily keep him from feeling much financial pain when it comes to gas prices.

Yet, the inflation connected to gas prices is something that’s obviously struck a nerve.

While the average price across the country recently went over $5.00 per gallon, Wade’s video appears to show the price that he’s paying is about $7.00 per gallon.

Many of the loudest critics of gas prices have focused on criticizing Joe Biden, though Wade’s simple message doesn’t necessarily point the blame at him.

Wade has stayed busy since retiring from the NBA and has become a part-owner of the Utah Jazz. Helping them compete more effectively for an NBA title may end up being easier than finding a way to help get gas prices back down to a more normal level.