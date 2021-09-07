Dwyane Wade’s and LeBron James’ heartfelt messages to Chris Bosh as he calls them ‘brothers’ leading up to huge life event

Former Miami Heat star Chris Bosh will be a part of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021, and two of his former teammates showed him some love on social media.

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James, who formed Miami’s Big 3 with Bosh, sent the forward heartfelt messages on Instagram after he called them his “brothers.”

Wade, James and Bosh teamed up in Miami to go to four straight NBA Finals. They took home two titles in the process and are a part of arguably the greatest team in franchise history.

Bosh, an 11-time All-Star, had his career cut short by blood clots.

He still has a Hall of Fame resume, and Bosh’s two titles with the Heat are a big reason why.

James is the only member of the Miami Big 3 still playing, and he won his fourth title of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2019-20 season.

It’s nice to see that James, Wade and Bosh still appreciate what they each did for each other’s careers in Miami.