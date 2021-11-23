Dwyane Wade’s admission about chasing titles with LeBron James and Chris Bosh on Miami Heat: ‘That s–t wasn’t fun’

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade made a surprising statement about chasing NBA titles with LeBron James and Chris Bosh on the Miami Heat.

The trio teamed up to go to four straight NBA Finals, winning two titles, but Wade didn’t consider those years to be “fun.”

“I also could look at those championship years, and I can look at the journey and say, ‘That s— wasn’t fun,'” Wade told Insider’s Scott Davis while promoting his new photo memoir, “Dwyane.”

The Heat legend went on to clarify that the Heat had fun moments, but the target that was placed on the trio throughout the league made things tough.

“It’s not fun trying to accomplish something so great that everybody’s trying to stop you from having it,” Wade said. “That’s not fun. So as much as a lot of moments were so fun, it was a lot of moments that was work, and it was a job, and it was tough mentally and physically.”

The Heat haven’t won an NBA title since the trio broke up following their second loss in the NBA Finals, but Wade still made an unbelievable mark on the franchise.

Wade is arguably the greatest player in Heat history, as he led the team to three NBA titles and was named NBA Finals MVP in the 2005-06 season.

After a brief stint away from the team during the 2016-17 season and part of the 2017-18 season, Wade returned to Miami to finish his career.

He made the All-Star team in his final season with the Heat and finished his storied career with averages of 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.