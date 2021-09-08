- Dwyane Wade’s 2-word message to Cedric Ceballos battling COVID-19 in ICU
Dwyane Wade’s 2-word message to Cedric Ceballos battling COVID-19 in ICU
- Updated: September 8, 2021
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade sent some positive energy on Wednesday to former NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos, who is currently in the hospital battling COVID-19.
Prayers UP🙏🏾 https://t.co/RMscBtiwkl
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 8, 2021
It certainly looks the virus is taking a toll on Ceballos. Wade surely isn’t the only one who is hoping Ceballos will make a full recovery.
Ceballos had a solid NBA career. He spent about a decade in the league and played for five different teams. He finished his career with averages of 14.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He shot 50.0 percent from the field.
The former second-round pick was named an All-Star in the 1994-95 season. That year, he averaged 21.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The small forward retired after the 2000-01 season. Near the end of his career, he completed a short stint with the Heat. He appeared in 27 games with Miami and averaged 6.9 points per contest.
