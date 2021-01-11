- Dwyane Wade sends warning to NBA about Philadelphia 76ers rookie
- Report: Miami Heat’s Sunday game vs. Boston Celtics postponed due to COVID-19
- Report: Avery Bradley expected to miss multiple games due to health and safety protocols
- Erik Spoelstra raves about Tyler Herro’s improved defense this season
- Report: Jae Crowder was offered contracts from 14 different teams in free agency
- Tyler Herro not worried about his shooting slump: ‘I have one of the purest shots in the whole entire world’
- Goran Dragic pinpoints why Miami Heat are struggling to start 2020-21 NBA season
- Bam Adebayo pleads for Miami Heat to fix things before it’s too late: ‘We need to fix this situation right now’
- Jimmy Butler calls out Miami Heat for not playing hard: ‘We better figure it out real soon’
- Bam Adebayo won’t leave his room as Heat play in Washington due to fears as African-American
Dwyane Wade sends warning to NBA about Philadelphia 76ers rookie
- Updated: January 10, 2021
At 7-3, the Philadelphia 76ers are currently tied for the best record in the NBA.
Of course, most of the credit should go to their two stars, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, but rookie guard Tyrese Maxey is starting to emerge as a productive player, and Miami Heat great Dwyane Wade knows it.
Maxey was the 21st overall pick in last year’s NBA draft. A 6-foot-2 guard, he was a solid player during his lone season at the University of Kentucky, but nothing special.
But with his ability to handle the ball and score, he has averaged 10.1 points in 18.5 minutes a game in his first 10 contests this season.
With the Sixers’ roster severely depleted due to the NBA’s novel coronavirus protocol, Maxey took control in the team’s last game on Saturday. He poured in an efficient 39 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dealt six assists.
Along with fellow young guns Shake Milton and Matisse Thybulle, Maxey is helping to give the Sixers some decent depth this season.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login