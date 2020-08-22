After watching Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic’s first-half performance against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, Heat legend Dwyane Wade urged the team to re-sign the Slovenian.

Let’s get that contract done at halftime @MiamiHEAT Sixth Man, Starting PG no problem! 🐉 will do whatever is needed to get buckets! https://t.co/wplzS8s31S — DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 22, 2020

Dragic is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason as the five-year, $85 million deal he signed with the Heat in 2015 is set to expire at the conclusion of this season.

Throughout his time in Miami, the 34-year-old has proven he can be a valuable member of the team, whether it be as a starter or bench player.

Since being traded to the Heat in February of 2015, Dragic has averaged 16.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game for the team.

It will be interesting to see what type of deal the one-time All-Star ends up receiving, should he wind up re-signing with the Heat.