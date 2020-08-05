Dwyane Wade Tells Amazing Story About How Bam Adebayo Perfectly Predicted His Breakout Season

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade was confident that youngster Bam Adebayo was going to have a breakout campaign this season.

However, Adebayo exceeded the 2006 NBA Finals MVP’s expectations.

“October 8th, me and Bam had a conversion about his season and we were predicting his stats,” Wade said on Tuesday night. “I said Bam was going to average 14 points, eight rebounds and three and a half assists. Bam told me I was crazy, and was going to average 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.”

Of course, Adebayo earned his first All-Star selection this season. In addition, he surpassed the numbers Wade thought he was going to put up.

When asked by host Adam Lefkoe what Adebayo is currently averaging, Wade laughed and relayed the big man’s impressive statistics.

“16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists,” Wade said.

Adebayo, 23, is putting up 16.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game this season.

The University of Kentucky product has shined in his third year in the league. He is a huge reason why the Heat are the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

Wade, who retired at the conclusion of the 2018-19 season, mentored and played alongside Adebayo for a good amount of time.

On Tuesday, the Heat defeated the Boston Celtics, who are ahead of them in the Eastern Conference Standings. Adebayo posted 21 points and 12 boards in the important 112-106 victory.

The Heat continue their season in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. with a key matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.