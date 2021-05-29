Dwyane Wade sounds off on Utah Jazz fans making ‘vulgar and racist’ comments to Ja Morant’s parents

Although fans are finally back in NBA arenas for the playoffs, there have been a few fan-related incidents in recent days that have been concerning.

One involved Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, and Miami Heat great Dwyane Wade went on social media to sound off on the incident.

If we turn our backs on this kind of behavior we’re all apart of the problem. This will not be tolerated! Apologies once again to Ja and his family 🙏🏾🖤 https://t.co/uG9QSS5ZIF — DWade (@DwyaneWade) May 28, 2021

Wade recently purchased a minority stake in the Utah Jazz, who are the Grizzlies’ opponent in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

During Game 2 of the series, three fans made several threats to Morant’s family. As a result, the fans were banned from returning to Vivint Arena, the Jazz’s home stadium.

The Grizzlies are very much in the series, as they hold a 1-1 tie and have stolen home-court advantage from Utah. Morant has been the chief reason why Memphis is playing well, as he had 26 points in a Game 1 Memphis win, then poured in 47 points and seven assists in Game 2.

The incident in Utah wasn’t the only one. There was also one in Philadelphia where a fan dumped popcorn on Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook when he left a game with an injury.

In addition, another fan at Madison Square Garden in New York City spit at Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young on Wednesday.