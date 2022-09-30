Dwyane Wade snaps back at Miami Heat fan who disapproves of him wearing Utah Jazz gear

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade received some criticism from a fan for wearing Utah Jazz gear in a recent photo.

I don't know what's worse. You wearing that Cavs uniform or Jazz gear smh! Miami is home, you the legend there. — Alex G. (@rawlew) September 29, 2022

Wade, who is a part of the ownership group in Utah now that his playing career is over, had a legendary response back to the fan to explain why he doesn’t have to exclusively rep the Heat.

So you’ve had just one job your entire life? You haven’t worked with any other companies or organizations? Also you said there!? 😂 #Mansitdown https://t.co/Phb7u9bR9Q — DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 29, 2022

Wade played the majority of his NBA career with the Heat, and he’s certainly one of the greatest players in franchise history. However, he also spent time with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers during his playing career.

Now, Wade has transitioned into being a part of the management side of things with Utah. Naturally, he’s going to support the team that he has an ownership stake in.

It’s hard to argue with Wade’s response to the fan, as many people have switched companies or professions in their own careers. While Wade will always be remembered as a Heat player, one can’t write the story of his career, especially his epic return to Miami, without his time with the Bulls and Cavs being included.

In his storied NBA career, Wade averaged 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field. He won a scoring title in the 2008-09 season and was an All-NBA selection eight times in his career.

Wade was one of the members of Miami’s iconic Big 3 with Chris Bosh and LeBron James. He won three NBA titles with the Heat and earned 13 All-Star nods.

There are so many memorable moments of Wade’s career in Miami, including several game-winning shots.

D-Wade's steal and game-winner 🔥 Wade caps a 48-point game with the buzzer-beater as the Heat (-210 ML) win a 2OT thriller vs. Chicago in 2009 pic.twitter.com/vcpJ4kMVRy — br_betting (@br_betting) May 22, 2020

Father Prime is back in his house and loving it! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JUnkhytQw6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 28, 2018

There’s no doubt that Wade has an amazing legacy as a player, and he’s looking to add to that with Utah as an owner. As much as fans want to see him in Heat gear for life, they have to appreciate this stage of Wade’s career as well.