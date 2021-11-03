Dwyane Wade shows off expensive gift he received from Kim Kardashian

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade shared a photo of a gift he received from Kim Kardashian on his Instagram story on Tuesday.

The gift was given to Wade as a thank you for making Kardashian’s birthday a memorable one. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star turned 41 in October.

Wade received the newest headphones from Beats by Dre, the Beats Fit Pro, as a token of her appreciation.

It’s cool to see that Wade has a strong relationship with other celebrities, and it certainly will help the Heat legend grow his brand in retirement.

Wade, who last played for the Heat during the 2018-19 season, has taken on a lot of new challenges since leaving the NBA.

The 13-time All-Star now is a part of the ownership group of the Utah Jazz. He also spent time as an analyst with TNT in his post-playing career.

Wade is arguably the greatest player in Heat history, as he led the team to three NBA titles and was named NBA Finals MVP in the 2005-06 season.

After a brief stint away from the team during the 2016-17 season and part of the 2017-18 season, Wade returned to Miami to finish his career.

He made the All-Star team in his final season with the Heat and finished his storied career with averages of 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

Now, Wade has embraced his celebrity status in retirement and seems to have made plenty of famous friends along the way.

It will be interesting to see if he repays Kardashian with a gift of his own at some point down the line.