- Updated: December 7, 2020
One of South Florida’s favorite celebrity couples is Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union.
On Monday, Wade took to social media to express his deep attraction to his wife.
I see no lies…Sheesh 👀🥵😤🤤 https://t.co/jAzaiY2vbl
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) December 7, 2020
Wade and Union first began dating back in 2008. Five years later, the two were engaged.
They married in August of 2014.
Since then, the two have gone on to raise Wade’s children from previous relationships. Additionally, Union welcomed a child of her own in 2018.
Wade’s career in the NBA is now a thing of the past, but the devotion that Heat fans still feel for him has never been stronger.
Hopefully, when American Airlines Arena is able to be back at full capacity, Wade and Union will grace the Heat faithful with their presence.
