Rap legend Dr. Dre reportedly suffered a brain aneurysm on Tuesday and was admitted to an ICU in a Los Angeles, Calif. hospital.

Upon hearing the news, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade sent his best wishes.

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Sending Love and protection to Dr. Dre https://t.co/gX35w21dfd — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 6, 2021

Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, played a huge role in popularizing gangsta rap in the early 1990s along with fellow rapper Snoop Dogg. Young gradually transitioned into being more of a producer for artists such as Warren G, Eminem and 50 Cent.

Young is now 55 years of age.

Although Wade has been associated with Miami and South Florida throughout his adult life, he has made his home in Los Angeles.

His son Zaire briefly played a season at Sierra Canyon School in the San Fernando Valley, during which he was teammates with Bronny James, the talented son of the elder Wade’s former teammate LeBron James.