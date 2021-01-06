- Dwyane Wade sends prayers to Dr. Dre after news that he’s in ICU with brain aneurysm
- Report: Miami Heat were open to offering ‘couple young players’ and 2025 first-rounder for James Harden
- Report: Moe Harkless misses Miami Heat practice after taking fall vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Dwyane Wade pleads with Stephen Curry to help him stay in shape after latest dominant performance
- Ray Allen says James Harden needs to sacrifice like he did on Celtics in order to win
- Video: Bam Adebayo serves up angry poster dunk vs. OKC Thunder
- Dwyane Wade’s hilarious reaction after Stephen Curry erupts for 62 points vs. Trail Blazers
- Udonis Haslem’s savage NSFW response to J.J. Barea claiming Dirk Nowitizki hated Miami Heat
- Report: Avery Bradley misses Miami Heat practice due to health and safety protocols
- Jamal Crawford lists Dwyane Wade with Kobe Bryant and Allen Iverson as toughest players to guard
Dwyane Wade sends prayers to Dr. Dre after news that he’s in ICU with brain aneurysm
- Updated: January 5, 2021
Rap legend Dr. Dre reportedly suffered a brain aneurysm on Tuesday and was admitted to an ICU in a Los Angeles, Calif. hospital.
Upon hearing the news, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade sent his best wishes.
🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Sending Love and protection to Dr. Dre https://t.co/gX35w21dfd
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 6, 2021
Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, played a huge role in popularizing gangsta rap in the early 1990s along with fellow rapper Snoop Dogg. Young gradually transitioned into being more of a producer for artists such as Warren G, Eminem and 50 Cent.
Young is now 55 years of age.
Although Wade has been associated with Miami and South Florida throughout his adult life, he has made his home in Los Angeles.
His son Zaire briefly played a season at Sierra Canyon School in the San Fernando Valley, during which he was teammates with Bronny James, the talented son of the elder Wade’s former teammate LeBron James.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login