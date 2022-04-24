- Dwyane Wade says he felt ‘alive’ and ‘wanted to hoop’ again after his Jazz fell into a 2-1 hole to the Mavericks
Dwyane Wade says he felt ‘alive’ and ‘wanted to hoop’ again after his Jazz fell into a 2-1 hole to the Mavericks
- Updated: April 24, 2022
Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade retired from playing professional basketball in 2019.
However, he is still involved in the NBA, as he owns a minority stake in the Utah Jazz. The team is currently battling the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2022 playoffs.
Utah was down 2-1 in the series before it took Game 4 to tie things up. Wade seems to be having a great time amid Utah’s postseason journey. He took to Twitter and said Game 4 of the series made him want to play basketball again for the first time since he hung up his shoes.
I wanted to hoop yesterday for the first time since I retired. Down 2-1 makes you feel alive!! Your hands are sweaty, your heart is beating at a difference pace, my mind is at peace because being down and counted out, is where I’m most comfortable! https://t.co/69j3kIbR55
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 24, 2022
While playing for Miami, Wade was part of some legendary Heat playoff comebacks.
In just his third season in the league, the legendary guard led Miami to an improbable title in the NBA Finals against the Mavs. Dallas was ahead in the 2006 series 2-0 and looked ready to make it 3-0 after building a 13-point lead with about six minutes left in Game 3.
Wade took over and helped the Heat secure a comeback victory. The team then won the remaining games to secure the franchise’s first NBA title.
A few years later in the 2013 NBA Finals, the Heat faced the San Antonio Spurs. Miami was looking to claim its third overall championship. But the Spurs were in the driver’s seat for a good chunk of the series.
The Heat were trailing 2-1 in the series when LeBron James and Wade combined for 65 points in Game 4 to make it 2-2. San Antonio won the fifth game and had a chance to end the series in Game 6 before Ray Allen’s iconic 3-point shot sent the match into overtime. Miami won the contest and Game 7 to ultimately win the title.
