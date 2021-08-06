Dwyane Wade says Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James and Chris Paul were ‘very tipsy on the sideline’ during his Miami Heat finale

- Pat Riley heaps enormous praise upon Duncan Robinson as Miami Heat announce his re-signing
- Updated: August 6, 2021
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade recently revealed that Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James and Chris Paul were “very tipsy on the sideline” during Wade’s final game with Miami.
“When I retired, I actually did the show after my game in Brooklyn when you guys were very tipsy on the sideline,” Wade said during a recent appearance on Anthony’s podcast.
Wade and Anthony laughed about the night in retrospect.
The show Wade mentions during the podcast is ABC’s “Good Morning America.” Wade made an appearance on the show, where he talked with NFL legend Michael Strahan, shortly after retiring from the league.
Fans will surely have a field day with this, as the story will likely entertain a lot of folks.
Wade put on a phenomenal performance in his final game with the Heat, which was also the final game of his NBA career. He posted a triple-double, registering 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
Wade finished his pro career with averages of 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He was named to 13 All-Star teams, and most importantly, he won three NBA titles along the way.
The 39-year-old is a lock to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in the future.
