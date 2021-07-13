Dwyane Wade salutes LeBron James after world premier of ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade gave some love to former Heat superstar LeBron James in an Instagram story on Tuesday.

The message was regarding James’ starring role in “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” which had its world premier on Monday night.

The movie is one of James’ most recent business endeavors, and it’s sure to get a great deal of publicity from fans and the media.

The movie is set to get a wide release this Friday.

While James may spend some time this offseason promoting the movie, he will certainly be focused on the upcoming NBA season as well.

His Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs by the Phoenix Suns. Injuries plagued the team all year long. In the end, Los Angeles couldn’t get the job done.

James had a solid 2020-21 regular season. He averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game. The 17-time All-Star won two titles with Miami in 2012 and 2013.