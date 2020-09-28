- Dwyane Wade reveals who he’s rooting for in NBA Finals between LeBron James and Miami Heat
- Updated: September 28, 2020
As the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers prepare to meet in the NBA Finals, one may think that Heat legend Dwyane Wade is a conflicted man.
But when Lakers great Magic Johnson posed the question of who Wade will root for in the championship series, the 2006 Finals MVP revealed that he still supports his old team.
😂😂 We call this a win/win but it’s #HeatNation over here! https://t.co/8ZfvEZurBR
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 28, 2020
In his 16-year NBA career, most of which was played in Miami, Wade helped transform the Heat from a solid organization to one with a championship tradition and culture.
After leading the team to its first NBA title in ’06, he teamed up with LeBron James to bring two more Larry O’Brien trophies home to South Florida.
Now James and his Lakers will look to prevent the Heat from claiming their fourth world championship.
Wade and James are still tight to this day. In fact, their sons just completed a season together at Sierra Canyon School.
