Dwyane Wade Reveals Which Current NBA Player He’d Vote for to Become President of United States

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade recently revealed which NBA player he’d vote for to become president of the United States.

It is his friend and All-Star Chris Paul, who is an excellent candidate for any leadership role.

I’ll vote for @CP3 to be my President when he’s ready to run🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/ZWiyoZdQiC — DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 6, 2020

Paul, 35, is one of the most respected players in the NBA.

As a matter of fact, Paul is the president of the National Basketball Players Association. He is an integral part of getting players’ voices heard and putting talk into action.

The 10-time All-Star was instrumental in helping construct the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. The veteran facilitated multiple conversations and accommodations for his fellow players.

On the court, Paul is an overachiever as well

The guard was shipped from the Houston Rockets to the Oklahoma City Thunder last summer. Since the Thunder lost superstars Paul George and Russell Westbrook in the same offseason, they weren’t expected to be successful this season.

Yet, Paul has the Thunder in the playoff race.

The journeyman is averaging 17.8 points, 6.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game this season. The Thunder are the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.