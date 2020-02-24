Dwyane Wade Details Troubling Childhood Moment When Cop Put Gun to His Head - Heat Nation

- Dwyane Wade Details Troubling Childhood Moment When Cop Put Gun to His Head
Dwyane Wade Details Troubling Childhood Moment When Cop Put Gun to His Head
- Updated: February 23, 2020
Dwyane Wade revealed a moment of vulnerability during his childhood days when a police officer threatened his life.
The torturous moment was recalled by the former Miami Heat star in a documentary about his life and career in the NBA which aired on ESPN on Sunday.
It was just one of the many emotional moments in Wade’s inspiring story.
Dwyane Wade reveals in his documentary that when he was younger a cop put a gun to his head and told Wade to take the officer to his mother. Wade says it's a moment that has stayed with him to this day.
— Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) February 24, 2020
Wade revealed in the documentary that cops had raided his home in Chicago one day when he was a child, asking for his mother, who had been a heroin addict at the time. They the put a gun to the back of his head and forced him to uncover her whereabouts.
“D. Wade: Life Unexpected” was broadcast at AmericanAirlines Arena where approximately 2,000 fans gathered to watch the ESPN special during an exclusive screening.
The documentary showed Wade’s life and journey from his Chicago roots to becoming a three-time NBA champion and arguably the greatest player in franchise history.
“I want to tell the story [of my career] to wrap it up,” Wade told the crowd ahead of the showing of the film. “I feel like you can take something away from my story because it’s not just about the game of basketball.”
Wade’s documentary capped off the three-day “L3GACY Celebration” to honor the Heat legend. The weekend-long tribute included “The Flashback,” a two-hour show at AmericanAirlines Arena that featured highlights, stories and photos of his career on Friday and his memorable jersey retirement ceremony on Saturday.
