Dwyane Wade reveals his all-time starting 5
- Updated: March 26, 2021
It seems like every basketball fan has an opinion on what his or her ultimate starting 5 comprising the best players past and present would be.
Miami Heat great Dwyane Wade gave his own personal all-time starting 5, and one may find it somewhat interesting.
It appears Wade is going with Michael Jordan at the 3 and LeBron James at the 4, placing both greats out of their natural positions.
Many may find fault with Wade’s decision to go with former Philadelphia 76ers star Allen Iverson at point guard, as Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson seems to be most people’s consensus pick for that position.
Placing Shaquille O’Neal at the center position may also be somewhat questionable, as plenty may prefer Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
On the other hand, it’s hard to go wrong with the five players that the Marquette University product chose.
Of course, Wade himself was an all-time great, and the consensus among observers is that he’s the third greatest shooting guard ever.
With three NBA championships to his name, Wade surely knows greatness when he sees it.
