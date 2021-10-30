Dwyane Wade responds to Bam Adebayo shouting him out for valuable lesson

Now in his fifth season in the NBA, the Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo has become one of the league’s best big men.

He gave credit to team legend Dwyane Wade for giving him some valuable advice on finishing at the rim, and Wade gave Adebayo some love in return.

The University of Kentucky product started his pro career quietly. After being chosen with the 14th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by Miami, he averaged single digits in scoring in each of his first two seasons in the NBA.

But it was in the 2019-20 campaign that Adebayo started to blossom. That year, he put up 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game while making his first All-Star team.

Last season, his defense improved to the point that Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra campaigned for him to be considered for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Through five games this season, Adebayo is averaging 20.6 points and 14.0 boards per game for the 4-1 Heat. His free-throw shooting has also improved to a stellar 85.3 percent.

On Friday evening he had 26 points and 19 rebounds as Miami defeated the Charlotte Hornets by 15 points.

Starting one’s career with an all-time great like Wade is a privilege to be cherished. The proud owner of three NBA championship rings, Wade has done a good job of paying it forward to the next generation.

The next step for Adebayo will no doubt be to win a championship ring or two himself and elevate himself into the elite stratosphere of NBA big men.