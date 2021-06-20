 Dwyane Wade receives touching Father's Day tribute from his son Zaire - Heat Nation
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade received a heartfelt Instagram tribute on Father’s Day from his son Zaire.

The younger Wade seems to be following in his father’s footsteps. He is a consensus three-star basketball recruit with several offers from major colleges.

The elder Wade cemented his basketball legacy in the NBA. He won three titles with the Heat. Those championships came in 2006, 2012 and 2013.

For his NBA career, the elder Wade averaged 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He shot the ball at an absurd 48.0 percent clip.

Only time will tell if the younger Wade ever ends up playing in the NBA as well.

