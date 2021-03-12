- Dwyane Wade reacts to Jimmy Butler making sexual gesture during Miami Heat game
Dwyane Wade reacts to Jimmy Butler making sexual gesture during Miami Heat game
The Miami Heat made their triumphant return to the court on Thursday night and got a win over the Orlando Magic, 111-103.
The Heat seemed to not miss a beat despite the recent All-Star break and have now won eight of their last nine games.
Star Jimmy Butler is a big reason for the recent success.
He was feeling himself on Thursday night, and had a pretty interesting celebration during Thursday’s game after converting a difficult shot.
THAT’S HOW YOU START THE 2ND HALF!!! 🎶 🎵
CHOO CHOOOOO#JiMVP 🚂💨💨💨#JiMVP 🚂💨💨💨#JiMVP 🚂💨💨💨#Heattwitter pic.twitter.com/SXEkQEzBWr
— Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) March 12, 2021
It didn’t take long for Heat legend Dwyane Wade to catch wind of Butler’s unique moves.
Butler powered the Heat in the win and finished with team-high efforts in points, rebounds and assists.
He finished the night with 27 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists.
Kelly Olynyk and Tyler Herro also contributed strong nights, with 20 points and 17 points, respectively.
After a rocky start to the 2020-21 season, the Heat boast a 19-18 record and are right in the thick of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference.
Surely, Butler will look to keep the wins and celebrations flowing in South Florida.
