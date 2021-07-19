Dwyane Wade reacts to Devin Booker joining him in the NBA history books

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade took to Twitter on Monday to react to one of Devin Booker’s latest accomplishments.

The 24-year-old Booker recently joined Wade in a very exclusive group of players to register multiple 40-point games in the NBA Finals before turning 25 years old.

The 2021 NBA Playoffs are the first of Booker’s career, and he has lived up to all expectations. Over 21 games, he has averaged 27.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from deep.

He scored 42 points in Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Finals, and then he followed it up with 40 points in Game 5. Despite his best efforts, his Phoenix Suns have fallen behind in the series 3-2. The Suns took the first two games of the series, but have lost each of the last three.

Wade was able to capture a handful of impressive personal and team feats throughout his career. In addition to all of his individual accomplishments, he won three NBA titles. Booker is certainly hoping that he is on a similar trajectory, but he faces a tall task right now in having to overcome a 3-2 series deficit.

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to close out the 2021 NBA Finals against the Suns on Tuesday night in Milwaukee.