Dwyane Wade Reacts to Death of Rayshard Brooks With Angry NSFW Message

In the wake of another tragic police shooting death of an African-American, retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered a bitter comment on Sunday concerning the issue of police brutality.

They know everything is being filmed. They just don’t give a fuck. They want us watching so we can see how much they don’t care about us. https://t.co/w5hlYxvNes — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 14, 2020

The most recent tragedy took place on Friday night in Atlanta, when Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police in a fast-food parking lot while running away from police. As a result of the tragedy, the police officer who fired the fatal shot was fired.

Brooks’ death came less than three weeks after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Floyd’s death subsequently sparked outrage across the country and led to multiple nights of protests, violence and looting.

The February death of Ahmaud Arbery after being chased by two white men had led Wade to offer some painful comments about how he attempted to explain to his children the potential dangers that they face as African-Americans.

“I’ve been trying to find the right words to say to my kids,” Wade said. “I want to tell my kids over and over and over again that just by the color of your skin, just because you were born African-American, that you are deemed a threat — at all times. No matter what you’re doing, no matter where you’re at, no matter what your family has, you’re deemed a threat.”

Even before Wade’s retirement last year, the Heat legend had made it a point to offer his opinion on a number of social justice issues. Yet, this particular issue is something that could directly affect either Wade himself or his children, which helps explain his anger about the continuing problem.