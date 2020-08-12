- Dwyane Wade’s Emphatic Reaction to Damian Lillard Putting Up Monster Game Against Dallas Mavericks
- Miami Heat Release Injury Report for Wednesday’s Game vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Bam Adebayo Adds Fuel to Victor Oladipo Rumors After Latest Social Media Activity
- Gabrielle Union Aims Sexual Message at Dwyane Wade After Seeing Flashy TNT Appearance
- Video: Victor Oladipo Seen Being Extra Friendly With Miami Heat Players After Indiana Pacers Loss
- Miami Heat Change Profile Picture to Disrespectful Jimmy Butler Photo After Heat Dominate Pacers
- Jimmy Butler Speaks on T.J. Warren After Miami Heat Dominate Indiana Pacers
- Tyler Herro Discusses Skill Set He’s ‘Working Really Hard’ to Improve Inside NBA Bubble
- T.J. Warren Speaks Out on Facing Jimmy Butler and Miami Heat on Monday
- Dwyane Wade Reacts to NBA Snubbing of Devonte’ Graham for Most Improved Player Award
Dwyane Wade’s Emphatic Reaction to Damian Lillard Putting Up Monster Game Against Dallas Mavericks
- Updated: August 11, 2020
On Tuesday, the Portland Trail Blazers outslugged the Dallas Mavericks 134-131 thanks to 61 points from guard Damian Lillard.
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, who is no stranger to putting up big points himself, was very impressed with Lillard’s eruption.
Man @Dame_Lillard is DIFFERENT!!!
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 12, 2020
The Blazers entered the NBA’s bubble site as something of dark horses to make the playoffs. They started the season 5-12 despite the presence of one of the league’s best backcourts.
Lately, however, they have caught fire.
Despite narrow losses to the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers, Portland is now on the verge of clinching a spot in the league’s first-ever play-in tournament.
Lillard is mostly responsible for his team’s remarkable turnaround.
His 61 points on Tuesday made him the first NBA player not named Wilt Chamberlain to ever have three games of at least 60 points in the same season.
Coming into the game against Dallas, Lillard was averaging 33.0 points and 9.5 assists a game since reporting to the bubble.
He may not end up winning the league MVP award, but Lillard has put everyone on notice that he’s as lethal a player as anyone on the planet.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login