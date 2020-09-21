- Dwyane Wade’s Emphatic Reaction to Anthony Davis’ Game-Winner vs. Denver Nuggets
- Jimmy Butler Sends Stern Challenge to Miami Heat Teammates After Game 3 Loss to Boston Celtics
- The Uplifting Advice Udonis Haslem Gave Miami Heat After Disappointing Game 3
- Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra on Why Jimmy Butler Wasn’t in at End of 4th Quarter of Game 3
- Brad Stevens Reveals What Boston Celtics Did to Contain Goran Dragic in Game 3
- Meyers Leonard’s Wife Shows Off Huge Difference Between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics Benches
- Report: Boston Celtics Offer Huge Update on Gordon Hayward’s Status for Game 3
- Video: Goran Dragic Reveals Owner of Direct Competitor to Jimmy Butler’s Big Face Coffee
- Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic Gush Over Multiple Unique Qualities of Erik Spoelstra
- Dwyane Wade Makes Pointed Statement About Underrated Erik Spoelstra: ‘He Doesn’t Get Enough Credit’
Dwyane Wade’s Emphatic Reaction to Anthony Davis’ Game-Winner vs. Denver Nuggets
- Updated: September 20, 2020
On Sunday, Anthony Davis won Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals for the Los Angeles Lakers with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade gave Davis some props shortly afterward on social media.
@AntDavis23 just shut us all up. Wow! That was Big. He is playing like the future MVP of this league
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 21, 2020
Wade would know a thing or two about game-winning shots, as he hit more than his share throughout his 16-year NBA career.
It was his clutch heroics throughout the 2006 NBA Finals that brought Miami its first NBA championship.
Over time, Wade became regarded as not only one of the best clutch performers in the league, but also in the history of basketball.
While the Lakers are now only two wins away from the NBA Finals, Wade’s former team is also closing in on returning to the championship series.
Although Miami dropped Game 3 of its best-of-seven against the Boston Celtics, it leads the series 2-1 and will have a great opportunity to put Boston on the verge of elimination on Wednesday.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login