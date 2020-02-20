Dwyane Wade Ranks Himself, LeBron James and Chris Bosh in Terms of Talent - Heat Nation

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade knows his place in history.

During an appearance on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live,” Wade revealed his ranking next to former teammates LeBron James and Chris Bosh in terms talent.

“Oh, I’m going to be politically correct on this, from most to least,” Wade said with a laugh. “LeBron, Chris and Dwyane.”

Wade, 38, retired from the NBA following the conclusion of the 2018-19 regular season.

One of the best segments of Wade’s career in the league took place when James and Bosh competed with the 2006 Finals MVP in Miami.

The trio — dubbed as the Big 3 — made four straight Finals appearances, captured two championships and recorded the second-longest winning streak in NBA history.

While Wade and James both have three championships, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar has four regular season MVP awards and three NBA Finals MVP awards.

James is still wreaking havoc on the league in the 17th year of his career. He is putting up 25.0 points, 10.8 assists and 7.8 boards per game this season.

Furthermore, James’ leadership and production have propelled the Lakers to the second-best record in the association this season.

The Heat’s all-time leading scorer finished his career with averages of 22.0 points, 5.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.