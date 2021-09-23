- Dwyane Wade promotes strong criticism of Joe Biden administration via social media
- Bam Adebayo drops out of top 20 as Sports Illustrated unveils latest NBA player rankings
- Victor Oladipo congratulates J.J. Redick on tremendous career after his retirement announcement
- Bam Adebayo hilariously roasts Tyler Herro after his latest photoshoot
- Former Miami Heat coach reveals how Tyler Herro’s body transformation will help improve his game this season
- Kyle Lowry takes major dive in Sports Illustrated’s rankings of top 100 players in NBA
- Miami Heat guard earns some love from NBA executives as potential breakout star this season
- Report: 2 vital Miami Heat members not returning to organization next season
- Report: Miami Heat weren’t interested in bringing back Avery Bradley, who was open to returning to Miami
- Dwyane Wade raises glass to ‘Wade County’ during return to Miami
Dwyane Wade promotes strong criticism of Joe Biden administration via social media
- Updated: September 23, 2021
A devastating earthquake hit Haiti in August, and relief efforts have been ongoing since.
Thousands of deaths have been reported as a result of the natural disaster.
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade recently called out President Joe Biden’s administration for its decision to turn away Haitian refugees in the aftermath of the quake.
Back in 2010, Wade helped organize a fundraiser to aid Haiti in the aftermath of a different earthquake. The nation was still recovering from the 2010 earthquake when the 2021 quake struck.
Additionally, Wade spent the 2015 NBA All-Star break in Haiti on vacation. He is clearly very familiar with the country.
Haiti is dealing with an unthinkable situation right now, and the nation could use as much help as possible.
It’s easy for folks to forget about a tragedy once a few weeks have passed, but Haiti will be picking up the pieces from the 2021 earthquake for years to come.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login