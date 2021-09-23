Dwyane Wade promotes strong criticism of Joe Biden administration via social media

A devastating earthquake hit Haiti in August, and relief efforts have been ongoing since.

Thousands of deaths have been reported as a result of the natural disaster.

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade recently called out President Joe Biden’s administration for its decision to turn away Haitian refugees in the aftermath of the quake.

Back in 2010, Wade helped organize a fundraiser to aid Haiti in the aftermath of a different earthquake. The nation was still recovering from the 2010 earthquake when the 2021 quake struck.

Additionally, Wade spent the 2015 NBA All-Star break in Haiti on vacation. He is clearly very familiar with the country.

Haiti is dealing with an unthinkable situation right now, and the nation could use as much help as possible.

It’s easy for folks to forget about a tragedy once a few weeks have passed, but Haiti will be picking up the pieces from the 2021 earthquake for years to come.