Dwyane Wade pitches nickname to LeBron James following Bronny’s viral dunk: ‘LeDwade’

Earlier this week, LeBron James’ son Bronny went viral after he completed a monster dunk in an exhibition game.

Though many first compared the younger James’ dunk to one that his father threw down earlier in his NBA career, there was some discussion about whether the dunk more closely resembled one of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade’s signature moves.

The two NBA icons seem to like the idea, and now Wade has pitched a new nickname for the 17-year-old prospect.

While discussions about the younger James’ nickname may take some time, one thing is clear: A lot of eyes are on the young baller.

While the attention he is getting right now pales in comparison to the frenzy that surrounded his father when he was a teen, there seems to be a growing recognition that the younger James is a true talent.

He has shown an ability to be a fantastic playmaker. He also has impressive shooting abilities and solid athleticism.

Perhaps where he differs most from his father is in the height category. While the elder James is listed at 6-foot-9, the younger James has been listed around 6-foot-3.

With any luck, height is not going to hold him back from becoming an NBA player one day. After all, Wade was listed at 6-foot-4 during his career.

Moreover, there is a chance that the younger James still has one more spurt of growth ahead. If he were to hit another spurt, the excitement around his potential as a future NBA player would certainly only grow.