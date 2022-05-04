Dwyane Wade offers wholesome message after seeing Ja Morant and Stephen Curry’s fathers together

One unexpected star of the 2022 NBA Playoffs thus far has been Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant’s father Tee. The elder Morant has often been spotted at his son’s playoff games and has become known for his big smile and proud statements regarding his son.

Despite the elder Morant’s positivity, it seems some fans have grown tired of the screen time that he has received during playoff game telecasts. One person who has not grown tired of the elder Morant, however, is Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade.

After the elder Morant and Stephen Curry’s father Dell grabbed a photo together, it made the rounds on social media. Wade offered his take on the image.

People can’t understand what they’re not use to seeing. Keep supporting out loud!!!! https://t.co/jjMx2SSedo — DWade (@DwyaneWade) May 4, 2022

Clearly, Wade feels the elder Morant is doing everything right when it comes to how he is loving and supporting his superstar son.

The younger Morant certainly seems to benefit from having his father’s constant support. In his Grizzlies’ Game 2 win over the Golden State Warriors, the youngster dropped 47 points and added eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals.

As for Wade, the 2022 playoffs got off to a rough start for him. He, of course, has an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz. Unfortunately for Wade and the Jazz, the team’s playoff woes continued this season, as the team lost in the first round to the Dallas Mavericks.

As for the Heat, Wade certainly has a lot to cheer about. His former team is currently up 1-0 in its series versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Miami will look to take a commanding 2-0 lead on Wednesday night in South Florida.