Dwyane Wade offers emphatic reaction to Chris Paul earning first career NBA Finals appearance

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade took to Twitter after the Phoenix Suns won the 2021 Western Conference Finals to celebrate star guard Chris Paul’s major career moment.

Paul, 36, advanced to his first career NBA Finals with the victory.

Paul has played 16 seasons in the NBA and has spent time with five different teams. He has developed a legacy for turning struggling franchises around.

Just a season ago, the Suns finished 34-39 and missed the postseason. Paul has been able to completely revive the organization and bring Phoenix back to relevance.

He had an outstanding 2020-21 regular season, averaging 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game. He has been even better in the playoffs. Paul has appeared in 14 playoff games and is averaging 18.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from deep.

Wade’s tweet was a shoutout from one future Hall of Famer to another.