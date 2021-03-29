- Dwyane Wade looks back on the game that changed his life
- Updated: March 29, 2021
March Madness is nearing its dramatic close, with just eight teams left in this year’s tournament.
The excitement surrounding the tournament has left Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade looking back at his own time in college.
Wade, who attended Marquette University, recently took to social media to look back at the college game that he believes changed his life.
The Game That Changed My Life🙏🏾 https://t.co/AOMLrGTUfG
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 29, 2021
It is quite common for college players to dramatically improve their draft stock thanks to dominant runs in the college tournament.
It appears as though Wade, who helped lead the Golden Eagles to the Final Four in 2003, thinks that run had major ripple effects on the rest of his basketball career.
He has a good reason to believe that. After all, it was only a few months after that incredible tournament run that Wade was drafted No. 5 overall by the Heat in the legendary 2003 NBA Draft.
Of course, Wade went on to enjoy one of the best careers in league history. He won three titles, was named an All-Star 13 times and enjoyed years of being the face of sports in South Florida.
