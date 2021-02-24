On Tuesday, golf legend Tiger Woods was involved in a scary car accident in California.

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade sent a heartfelt message to Woods a day after the accident.

Tiger 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Our thoughts and hearts are with you🖤 Take your time to heal. I’m looking forward to our next lesson on the greens 🏌🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 24, 2021

Wade, 39, was recently on the golf course with Woods.

This was @TigerWoods and @DwyaneWade just yesterday – Woods was driving to meet Drew Brees and Chargers QB Justin Herbert out at the same course today, reports @ShelleyESPN. pic.twitter.com/ua0rql3xgp — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) February 24, 2021

Of course, Woods has numerous ties to players across the league. He is greatly respected by athletes in the sports world.

The NBA world was shaken up to hear the news of Wood’s accident. After all, the 45-year-old had to have emergency surgery following the collision.

Luckily, recent updates indicate that Woods is already on the mend.