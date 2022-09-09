- Dwyane Wade instructs Baltimore Ravens offensive line to protect QB Lamar Jackson at all costs this season
- Updated: September 9, 2022
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade recently issued a message to the Baltimore Ravens offensive line ahead of the team’s Week 1 matchup in the 2022 NFL season.
Wade pleaded with the offensive line to protect quarterback Lamar Jackson at all costs this season.
Ravens O-Line 👋🏾 Protect @Lj_era8 at all cost this season.
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 9, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell echoed the sentiment on Twitter.
‼️‼️‼️ https://t.co/OmijZf5gUF
— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) September 9, 2022
Jackson, who saw his 2021 season shortened due to injury, is in the final year of his rookie contract. However, Jackson and the Ravens have yet to come to terms on a long-term extension, which means the quarterback doesn’t have any guaranteed money coming to him following the 2022 season.
Wade clearly wants Jackson’s teammates to look out for him to make sure he doesn’t suffer a career-threatening injury in the 2022 season before he can lock up a long-term contract.
Jackson, a former first-round pick, was limited to just 12 games in the 2021 season. When he’s healthy, there is no doubt that he is one of the most dynamic players in the NFL.
The University of Louisville product won the NFL’s MVP award in the 2019 season. Jackson is a prolific passer, but he also does a ton of damage with his legs. In his NFL career, Jackson has had two seasons with at least 1,000 rushing yards.
He’s extremely elusive in the open field, and it makes him a threat every time he drops back, as he can just take off and pick up first downs with his legs.
Shoutout to the guy who said I should stop posting old Lamar Jackson highlights.
No. #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/LANSMOaA8f
— Nic Mason (@British_Raven19) July 12, 2022
The Ravens struggled without Jackson in the 2021 season, going just 1-4 in the games that he didn’t start. However, Baltimore is primed for a bounce-back season in 2022 with Jackson and other key players set to return.
Wade and Mitchell seem to be big fans of Jackson’s play, and they clearly want to see him healthy and on the field in 2022 so he can eventually cash in on his immense talent at the quarterback position.
