Dwyane Wade Honors Vince Carter With Inspiring Message After Retirement Announcement
- Updated: June 26, 2020
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade posted a heartfelt tribute for newly retired veteran Vince Carter on his Twitter page on Friday.
Vinsanity, Half Man/Half Amazing! What you did for the game will never be duplicated. Congrts on an HOF career my brother. You put on for an entire country and inspired many generations to come. Legend status! @mrvincecarter15
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 26, 2020
Carter, 43, officially announced his retirement from the NBA on Thursday.
The journeyman had one of the most fruitful careers in league history. After all, he played in the association for a whopping 22 years.
The eight-time All-Star had career averages of 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Carter is No. 19 all time in scoring in the NBA history books.
The journeyman played for numerous teams, though he is most remembered for his prolific stints with the New Jersey Nets and Toronto Raptors.
In fact, as a member of the Nets, Carter battled Wade in the postseason in 2005 and 2006. The Heat won both playoff series easily, though.
Wade, 38, retired from the NBA following the conclusion of the 2018-19 season. He posted career averages of 22.0 points, 5.4 assists and 4.7 boards per contest.
